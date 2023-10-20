October 20, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST

Cairo, Oct. 19: Egyptian and Israeli tanks, artillery and warplanes clashed in desert combat on both banks of the Suez Canal to-day in a classic armoured battle that could decide the present West Asian war.

Both Israeli and Egyptian officials described the fighting as the biggest armoured battle of all time, rivalling the massive North African and European tank engagements of World War II.

Israel claimed to-day that its assault forces crossing the Suez Canal had advanced 19 to 24 km inside Egypt, destroying missile and artillery batteries against tough Egyptian resistance. Egypt said the Israeli report of a major thrust into Egypt was false and claimed the large-scale attacked had been repulsed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT