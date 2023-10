October 20, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

Simla, Oct. 19: The current issue of the “Gazette of India” publishes regulations respecting the open competitive examination of candidates for the Indian Civil Service to be held on London in August 1924. Written work will commence on 1st August while viva voce test will be held in July. The new age limit viz. 21 to 23 will come into force for open competition to be held in 1925 and not in 1924 as previously announced.

