October 02, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

RangoonOct. 1: The Local Government has fixed Saturday the 13th October as the last day for the receipt of nomination papers of the candidates for Burma constituencies of the Legislative Assembly. The returning officer will hold scrutiny on 20th October. A Local Government communique says that the Governor in Council notes with regret the indiscriminate allegations of corruption made from time to time in communications to the Press against Provincial and Subordinate Judicial Officers. They point out that the majority of these officers are self-sacrificing and hard working public servants.