HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Burma elections
Premium

October 02, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

RangoonOct. 1: The Local Government has fixed Saturday the 13th October as the last day for the receipt of nomination papers of the candidates for Burma constituencies of the Legislative Assembly. The returning officer will hold scrutiny on 20th October. A Local Government communique says that the Governor in Council notes with regret the indiscriminate allegations of corruption made from time to time in communications to the Press against Provincial and Subordinate Judicial Officers. They point out that the majority of these officers are self-sacrificing and hard working public servants.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.