October 19, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST

Washington, Oct. 18:

The United States has been in contact with India and NATO in its search for a West Asia ceasefire, the State Department disclosed yesterday.

But the State Department spokesman, Mr. Robert McCloskey, indicated that no progress had been made on reaching a consensus of opinion on a way to stop the fighting.

He said that ideas had also been exchanged with the Soviet Union on a possible United Nations resolution, but he added the discussions had been of general nature.

Mr. McCloskey said in answer to a question at a news briefing that U.S. officials in New Delhi had been in contact with the Indian Government and that the Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, was due shortly to meet the Indian Ambassador, Mr. T. N. Kaul, in Washington.

The United States has been seeking the views of a number of nations on West Asia including China, officials said.

Dr. Kissinger has been in daily contact with the Soviet Ambassador in Washington, Mr. Anatoli Dobrynin, ever since the current war started.

Attempts to end the West Asia war were “a test of the real meaning of detente”, Dr. Kissinger said to-day speaking to members of the Association of the United States Army after they had presented them with the George Marshall prize for 1973.