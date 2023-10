October 19, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 12:54 am IST

(Associated Press of India)

Bombay, October 17

Messrs. F. M. Chinoy and Co. of Bombay have just registered a company by the name of the Indian Radio Telegraph Co. Ltd. with a capital of ₹3 crore for the purpose of erecting a high power wireless station in India. Among the directors of the company are Sir Ibrahim Rahimtulla, Sir Purshotamdas Thakurdas, Messrs. C. N. Wadya, N. Birrel, Mr. Sultanalli Chinoy and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT