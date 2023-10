October 19, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST

(Associated Press of India)

Bombay, October 17

Messrs. F. M. Chinoy and Co. of Bombay have just registered a company by the name of the Indian Radio Telegraph Co. Ltd. with a capital of ₹3 crore for the purpose of erecting a high power wireless station in India. Among the directors of the company are Sir Ibrahim Rahimtulla, Sir Purshotamdas Thakurdas, Messrs. C. N. Wadya, N. Birrel, Mr. Sultanalli Chinoy and others.