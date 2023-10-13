HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | U.S., Soviet ships in war zone
October 13, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST

Beirut: The mighty ships of the two super-powers are facing each other on the edge of the West Asian war — the U.S. Sixth fleet and the third squadron of the Soviet Navy, says DPA. Both would be able, provided they received orders, to help the warring parties directly or indirectly. Six warships of the U.S. Sixth Fleet had entered the Israeli waters, according to the Beirut daily “Al Nahara”. At the same time, three Soviet warships were reported to have entered the Mediterranean and were believed to be joining the Soviet squadron. The U.S. Aircraft carrier “Roosevelt” meanwhile has left Spanish waters in eastern direction to join the Sixth Fleet cruising between Crete and Cyprus, according to the information available here. The increased Air Force and several thousand marines on board the U.S. Sixth Fleet would be able to intervene in a decisive way in the Arab-Israeli ground battles. But the Soviet fleet with its rocket-boats the amphibious vehicles and numerous landing craft would also have considerable thrust in possible landing operations. — UNI

