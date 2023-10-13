HamberMenu
A hundred years ago | The crisis in Fiji
October 13, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST

Bolpur, October 9 — When is the British Government of India going to publish the Report of the Commission, which went out to Fiji nearly two years ago? Is it actually true as I heard it stated in London, that the Fiji Commission report was so strong, in some of its phrases, that the Colonial Office objected to its publication? It should be clearly understood that the Indian public require the original Report and not a Report doctored and toned down, to suit the Colonial Office. We cannot fail to remember how, in the year 1916, the Colonial Office obtained a secret extension of the indentured system of Indian labour to Fiji for another five years after it had been conclusively proved that it meant nothing less than sending out several thousands more of Indian women from the United Provinces, all unconscious of their fate to a life of prostitution and shame.

