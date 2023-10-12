HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | Labour shortage: India’s offer to Czechoslovakia
October 12, 2023 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST

New Delhi, Oct. 11,

The President, V. V. Giri, has told Czechoslovak leaders that India would be prepared to send workers to ease acute labour shortage in Czechoslovakia provided they were assured of proper status.

He told newsmen last night aboard the Air India Boeing “Makalu” by which he returned to New Delhi from Prague this morning, that Czechoslovakia leaders, including the Prime Minister, Mr. L. Strougal, appeared receptive to the idea.

Both sides, however, agreed that the offer would have to be carefully studied before any final decision was taken.

Mr. Giri who arrived in Delhi via Moscow at the end of official visits to Rumania and Czechoslovakia, was received at the Delhi airport by the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, the Vice President, Mr. G. S. Pathak, and several Cabinet members.

Summing up his impressions, Mr. Giri told newsmen aboard the aircraft that his visit to Rumania and Czechoslovakia had brought India and these countries “nearer to each other” and the Governments there now fully understood India’s policies and programmes.

Both Rumania and Czechoslovakia were prepared to respond on many matters that were discussed, he said.

