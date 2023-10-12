HamberMenu
A hundred years ago | Silver Market
October 12, 2023 03:54 am | Updated 03:54 am IST

(Reuter’s Special Service)

London, Oct. 10.

Montagu’s weekly report says that the silver market has been dominated by the demand for prompt shipment to Bombay by this week’s steamer due to arrive in time for the October settlement in that city. This has tended to hold up cash price. The quotation for forward delivery at present seems to be rather too low to encourage the sales from China and too high for China to replace the recent favourable sales here made for that quarter. It is reasonable to expect some easement in prices when the present stress is over. America is more disposed to feed our market but the continent is not selling with any freedom.

