A hundred years ago | In S. Africa
October 11, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

London, Oct. 15: The “Manchester Guardian” reports that it seems that the clear scheme of ‘voluntary emigration’ of Indians from Africa inaugurated by the South African Government in 1920 is making very slow headway. Hitherto only 7780 Indians have returned to India under the scheme, a relatively small population of the permanent Indian population of nearly two hundred thousand in South Africa. It would seem that some stronger inducement than free passage to India and bonus of five pounds sterling per head is required if the policy of repatriation of British Indians is to succeed. The experiment must be fairly costly owing to the employment of specially chartered ships for each batch of Indians.

