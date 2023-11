November 09, 2023 02:32 am | Updated 02:32 am IST

London, Nov. 7: Montagu’s silver report says market has shown a steady tone in consequence of bear covering and some enquiry from China not always at a price high enough to lead to business. Supplies from America have been fairly free but other supplies are rather reluctant in view of the speculative position of affairs consequent upon corner in Bombay at this season of year when preparations for Chinese new year loom on the horizon.