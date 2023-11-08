HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | Mixed reaction to EEC stand on W. Asia crisis
November 08, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:40 am IST

London, Nov. 7: The policy statement of nine European Foreign Ministers in Brussels on the West Asian crisis has had a mixed reception in the European capitals. Whilst there is some jubilation that at long last the nine Common Market countries were able to adopt a joint stand on the controversial West Asian crisis, there is also regret in many quarters that Western Europe is left with no choice but to “bow to Arab oil pressure.” It is regretted that this move has disqualified West European nations to influence Arab States by making their fear of “oil weapon” too obvious. Many feel that the European policy statement could have reiterated more explicitly Europe’s appreciation of Israel’s need for security and its determination to see that need is satisfied. It is appreciated that justice in West Asia requires an honourable outcome for Arabs as well as security for Israel. The European Ministers want peace-keeping forces in the demilitarised zones between the Arabs and the Israelis as envisaged in the U.N. resolution. Most European commentators concede that Mrs. Golda Meir’s Government in Israel should not be “pushed too hard” because there is election in Israel in seven weeks’ time. Israel is in a mood for reprisals and right-wing elements could get in. The French Foreign Minister Mr. Jobert said he envisaged a much more powerful peace-keeping force than the current U.N. emergency troops.

