November 08, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:39 am IST

Ahmedabad, Nov. 6: The branch of the Central Bank of India was opened this morning by Hon. Sir Lallubhai Shah, acting Chief Justice of Bombay. At the outset Mr. Sorabji N. Pochkhanwalla, Managing Director of the Bank said that the Central Bank of India was a Swadeshi concern founded by the late Sir Pheroz Shah Mehta in December 1911. Its subscribed capital which was 20 lakhs in the beginning had now become Rs 336 lakhs and its paid-up capital which was Rs 10 lakhs had come Rs 168 lakhs. The Bank had attained this position after passing through several difficulties. It was the only Swadeshi Bank in India to have deposits of 15 crores and by being amalgamated with the Tata Bank its position had considerably been strengthened.

