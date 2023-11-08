HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | The Central Bank of India
Premium

November 08, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:39 am IST

Ahmedabad, Nov. 6: The branch of the Central Bank of India was opened this morning by Hon. Sir Lallubhai Shah, acting Chief Justice of Bombay. At the outset Mr. Sorabji N. Pochkhanwalla, Managing Director of the Bank said that the Central Bank of India was a Swadeshi concern founded by the late Sir Pheroz Shah Mehta in December 1911. Its subscribed capital which was 20 lakhs in the beginning had now become Rs 336 lakhs and its paid-up capital which was Rs 10 lakhs had come Rs 168 lakhs. The Bank had attained this position after passing through several difficulties. It was the only Swadeshi Bank in India to have deposits of 15 crores and by being amalgamated with the Tata Bank its position had considerably been strengthened.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.