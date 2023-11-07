November 07, 2023 01:15 am | Updated November 06, 2023 11:30 pm IST

London, Nov. 6: All-out diplomatic efforts to stabilise the West Asia situation were resumed in several world capitals to-day against a background of growing tension along the ceasefire lines. The peace efforts were being spearheaded by the U.S. Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, who said after completing his talks in Rabat with the King of Morocco that his talks aimed at paving the way for a solution were useful. “The talks that I had with His Majesty were very useful and gave me a greater understanding of the Arab point of view,” he told reporters before flying onto Tunis and Cairo. (Dr. Kissinger has since arrived in Tunis). In Bucharest, the Israeli Foreign Minister, Mr. Abba Eban, was meeting the Rumanian Presidet, Mr. Nicolae Ceausescu, to discuss the possibility of Rumania using its good offices in achieving a settlement. The round of diplomatic negotiations are completed by a mission by Egyptian envoy Dr. Mohammed Hassan Al Zayyat, who planned to fly from Paris to London to-day for consultations with the British Prime Minister, Mr. Edward Heath. Dr. Zayyat delivered a personal message from President Anwar Sadat of Egypt to President Pompidou in Paris yesterday. There is growing apprehension in Cairo over the situation along the ceasefire lines, with both sides alleging frequent truce violations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT