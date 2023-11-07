HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | All-out efforts for West Asia settlement
Premium

November 07, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

London, Nov. 6: All-out diplomatic efforts to stabilise the West Asia situation were resumed in several world capitals to-day against a background of growing tension along the ceasefire lines. The peace efforts were being spearheaded by the U.S. Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, who said after completing his talks in Rabat with the King of Morocco that his talks aimed at paving the way for a solution were useful. “The talks that I had with His Majesty were very useful and gave me a greater understanding of the Arab point of view,” he told reporters before flying onto Tunis and Cairo. (Dr. Kissinger has since arrived in Tunis). In Bucharest, the Israeli Foreign Minister, Mr. Abba Eban, was meeting the Rumanian Presidet, Mr. Nicolae Ceausescu, to discuss the possibility of Rumania using its good offices in achieving a settlement. The round of diplomatic negotiations are completed by a mission by Egyptian envoy Dr. Mohammed Hassan Al Zayyat, who planned to fly from Paris to London to-day for consultations with the British Prime Minister, Mr. Edward Heath. Dr. Zayyat delivered a personal message from President Anwar Sadat of Egypt to President Pompidou in Paris yesterday. There is growing apprehension in Cairo over the situation along the ceasefire lines, with both sides alleging frequent truce violations.

