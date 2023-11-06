November 06, 2023 01:30 am | Updated November 05, 2023 11:46 pm IST

New Delhi, Nov. 5: Reacting, like most other members of the consumer public, to the sharply increased price of petrol, the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi to-day abandoned the use of her motor car and drove from her residence to the Secretariat and back home, a total distance of 8 km., in a horse-drawn vehicle. Riding in the old-fashioned Victorian buggy, Mrs. Gandhi made history, being the first Prime Minister of India to use this obsolete mode of conveyence to commute to office. While Mrs. Gandhi herself did not seem to mind the least having to adjust to the anachronistic vehicle, her security staff were manifestly uneasy. Mrs. Gandhi, who was confronted by a battery of photographers and a newsman as she emerged out of South Block to proceed to her residence at No. 1, Safdarjung Road, for lunch, said in Hindi, “Arre Bhai, Yeh Koh Publicity Stunt Thodi Hai (This is no publicity stunt).” A patrol car preceded the buggy and two security cars followed it. Mrs. Gandhi, wearing a white saree with red stripes, seemed to enjoy the ride in a pleasantly warm November morning. Throughout the drive to her residence, she was engrossed in leafing through a file. It was an unusual sight for the people. A surprised pedestrian remarked: “Seems to be the ideal solution with the hike in petrol prices. But who is going to feed the horse with the present food crisis in the country?” Belonging to the President’s bodyguard, the buggy was drawn by a sturdy chestnut colt called “Samrat.” It took exactly 14 minutes to cover the distance one way from South Block to Mrs. Gandhi’s residence.

