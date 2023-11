November 06, 2023 01:15 am | Updated November 05, 2023 11:43 pm IST

Melbourne, Nov. 1: There is a strike of 650 police in consequence of the refusal of the Commissioner to remove Supervisors, who are accused of spying. Serious rioting has taken place. Trains have been over turned. Shop windows have been smashed and many shops looted. The damage is estimated at over $50,000. Hitherto, there have been two deaths and 55 arrests. The loyal and special police, with blue jackets attacked the striking constables, many rioters were injured.

