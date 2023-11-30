November 30, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 03:42 am IST

Madras, Nov. 29: Four buses were burnt and 30 others damaged in different parts of the City when the students’ agitation took a violent turn to-day. Students of city colleges, who have been staging demonstrations for the past one week in the wake of the findings of the Commission of Enquiry on Tiruchi’s Clive’s Hostel and Palayamkottai incidents, came out of their classes this morning protesting against yesterday’s incidents at the Pachayappa’s College. Students representatives who met last night demanded a judicial enquiry into the Pachayappa’s College incidents and decided to stay away from classes to-day, to press their demand. All colleges, except the women’s colleges and the Medical and Engineering Colleges remained closed to-day. College Principals met informally in the evening to review the situation and decided to keep their institutions closed till December 2. Meanwhile, there are allegations and counter-allegations by political parties as to who are responsible for the current wave of student agitation. While the ruling DMK leaders charge the Opposition parties, particularly the AIADMK, with instigating the students with a view to toppling the Ministry, the latter maintain that the student demonstrations are spontaneous and are a sequel to the indictment of Police and Revenue officials by the two Enquiry Commissions. The striking students took out processions from different parts of the City and marched towards the Secretariat. En route there were instances of stone-throwing at shops and passing vehicles.

