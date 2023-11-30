November 30, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 04:35 am IST

Ottawa, Nov. 29: The trade of Canada during 12 months which ended with October amounted to 1920 million dollars or increase of 351 millions, compared with last year imports increased by 172 million dollars and exports by 179. Balance of trade in favour of Canada is 82 millions. Trade with United Kingdom increased by 64 million dollars, of which imports amounted to 23 millions. Trade with the British Empire increased by 91 million dollars of which imports amounted to 31 millions. Trade with United States of America increased by 211 million dollars of which imports amounted to 127 millions.