Fifty years ago | Sri Lanka woos aliens with big concessions
Premium

November 03, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST

Colombo, Nov. 2: The Sri Lanka Government yesterday announced sweeping financial concessions to aliens who have sought domicile in the Island.

The Finance Minister, Dr. N.M. Perera, announced in Parliament that foreign residents will not have to pay income tax on incomes from abroad or wealth tax on their wealth abroad. They would also be exempted from the country’s income ceiling law, the Compulsory Savings Law and would be given a better exchange rate for their remittances to Sri Lanka. They would also be allowed to maintain external accounts.

Dr. Perera said the Island had become a haven for people wanting to get away from a spiralling cost of living in industrialised countries. He said he had received representations from persons of eminence and renown, such as writers and scientists, that they would like to maintain themselves on remittances from abroad. “The Government is pleased to welcome such persons of goodwill. Their residence in this country will improve our image abroad,” he said.

