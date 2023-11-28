November 28, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST

From Batuk Gathani

LONDON, Nov. 27. Fears of a severe economic recession next year compounded by consequences of energy crisis can cause major convulsions in the structure of Western society. Nightmarish forebodings of a possible collapse of Western monetary and economic systems appear in the fast sliding share markets of Western capitals. Within the last two weeks the total loss in British share values is computed at nearly Rs. 12,000 crores.

Petrol rationing in one form or other is now prevalent in all Western countries except France. The British Government is to start issuing petrol ration coupons on Thursday. There are renewed fears on the continent that the energy crisis and its consequences could disrupt the moral structure of European Community.

It is in this background that the West German Chancellor, Mr. Willy Brandt, yesterday pleaded with President Pompidou of France for a strong European energy policy at the current Franco-German summit meeting in Paris.

Both leaders discussed how to improve European political cooperation. Mr. Brandt said that the energy crisis called into question the continent’s very existence. “None of us has a right to leave another alone with the worries”, Mr. Brandt said in an unmistakable reference to the plight of Holland. If the ill wind from West Asia has given a new impetus to the search for a political unity in Western Europe and a new urgency to the need for a common energy policy, there is also sadness about the state of Franco-German relations.