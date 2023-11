November 28, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 12:13 am IST

(ASSOCIATED PRESS OF INDIA.)

BANGALORE, Nov. 27.

Open competitive examination will be held in October 1924 for selection of candidates for the Mysore Civil service. Subjects and other particulars connected with the examination will be notified later. The last competitive examination for the Civil service was held in the year 1919. Since then no examination was held owing to reduction effected in cadre and large number of men recruited in the year 1920.

