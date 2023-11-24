ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Racket in One-rupee Fake Notes: Eight Arrested
November 24, 2023 04:41 am | Updated 02:13 am IST

MADRAS, Nov. 23.

The Tamil Nadu police have unearthed a counterfeiting racket based in Madurai and seized one-rupee notes, valued at Rs. 1.62 lakhs, that were in final stages of printing.

Eight persons allegedly engaged in counterfeiting have been arrested and a printing machine, nine blocks, numbering machines and other materials said to have been used for the purpose, seized.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. F. V. Arul, told newsmen to-day that this was the first time that a gang engaged in counterfeiting of one-rupee notes had come to the notice of the State police. The police got a clue about the gang’s activities when they learnt that a person, trying to secure prospective buyers for the notes, showed to another an uncut sheet with six incomplete one-rupee notes printed on it. The special counterfeit cell of the CID laid a trap and an inspector, posing as a buyer, arrested one Dheenan at St. Thomas Mount on October 30 and recovered two sheets each containing six prints of one-rupee notes.

Acting on information given by Dheenan, two inspectors went to Madurai and arrested the other seven persons on different dates between November 4 and 17.

They also seized from a house in Madurai 27,000 printed sheets, each containing six prints of one-rupee notes.

The names of those arrested by the police are: Dheenan of Madras and Chelliah, Abdul Hamid, Kamal, Muthappa Nadar, Periavairava Thevar Sethuraj and Siddique of Madurai. Of these, Siddique has been arrested in connection with a 100-rupee note counterfeiting case in Tirunelveli and released on bail.

