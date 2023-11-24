HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Racket in One-rupee Fake Notes: Eight Arrested
Premium

November 24, 2023 04:41 am | Updated 04:41 am IST

MADRAS, Nov. 23.

The Tamil Nadu police have unearthed a counterfeiting racket based in Madurai and seized one-rupee notes, valued at Rs. 1.62 lakhs, that were in final stages of printing.

Eight persons allegedly engaged in counterfeiting have been arrested and a printing machine, nine blocks, numbering machines and other materials said to have been used for the purpose, seized.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. F. V. Arul, told newsmen to-day that this was the first time that a gang engaged in counterfeiting of one-rupee notes had come to the notice of the State police. The police got a clue about the gang’s activities when they learnt that a person, trying to secure prospective buyers for the notes, showed to another an uncut sheet with six incomplete one-rupee notes printed on it. The special counterfeit cell of the CID laid a trap and an inspector, posing as a buyer, arrested one Dheenan at St. Thomas Mount on October 30 and recovered two sheets each containing six prints of one-rupee notes.

Acting on information given by Dheenan, two inspectors went to Madurai and arrested the other seven persons on different dates between November 4 and 17.

They also seized from a house in Madurai 27,000 printed sheets, each containing six prints of one-rupee notes.

The names of those arrested by the police are: Dheenan of Madras and Chelliah, Abdul Hamid, Kamal, Muthappa Nadar, Periavairava Thevar Sethuraj and Siddique of Madurai. Of these, Siddique has been arrested in connection with a 100-rupee note counterfeiting case in Tirunelveli and released on bail.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.