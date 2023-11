November 24, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 02:11 am IST

(ASSOCIATED PRESS OF INDIA.)

CALCUTTA, Nov. 23.

Twelve pioneers for Andamans settlement Scheme embarked on S.S. Maharaja this evening. These twelve Anglo-Indians who are residents of Calcutta were given hearty farewell at the ghat. Col. Gidney and others were present at the ceremony and offered presents. The vessel leaves early tomorrow evening.

