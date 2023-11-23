HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | Centre’s Proposal to Raise Standard Cloth Output
November 23, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST

NEW DELHI, Nov. 22.

The Union Government proposes to increase “very significantly” the quantity of standard cloth produced in the country to help the poor, the Commerce Minister, Mr. D. P. Chattopadhyaya, announced in the Rajya Sabha to-day.

Replying to the two-day debate on the Textiles Committee (Amendment) Bill, 1973, he said the Government was considering a proposal to stamp price on every metre of cloth produced by mills so that the consumers were not cheated by retailers.

The House later passed the Bill, which empowers the Government to impose a cess by way of excise duty on all textiles and textile machinery manufactured in India at a maximum rate of one per cent ad valorem. Mr. Chattopadhyaya, however, did not indicate as to what extent the quantity of standard cloth production would be increased.

The Government also wanted to limit the production of standard cloth to a few varieties which were durable and easily washable, he added. The Minister said the main difficulty in stamping price on every metre of cloth was lack of stamping machines. His Ministry was considering whether these machines should be imported, or indigenously manufactured.

He said a high-power committee was examining the question of equalising cotton price throughout the country. A decision on this would be taken in a few weeks.

