A hundred years ago | (British Official Wireless.)
Premium

November 23, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST

Leafield (Oxford) Midnight, Nov. 22.

The Conference of Ambassadors met in Paris late this afternoon when further consideration was given to the texts of the communication, which it is proposed to send to the German Government in reference to the resumption of Allied military control and the return of the ex-Crown Prince to Germany. The observations of the British Government upon the proposed drafts reached Lord Crowe, British Ambassador in Paris, this morning and it is understood that they contained suggestions for minor alterations to certain phrases in the documents. The suggestions were submitted to the Ambassadors and it is confidently hoped that they may afford a basis of agreement.

From the Archives

