Fifty years ago | Tape-Recorder Brought into Lok Sabha
November 22, 2023 05:01 am | Updated 12:56 am IST

NEW DELHI, Nov. 21.

The bringing of a tape-recorder into the Lok Sabha by the Jan Sangh leader, Mr. A. B. Vajpayee, to-day touched off a spate of points of order and Mr. K. N. Tiwari ruled from the Chair that a tape-recorder could neither be played nor brought into the House.

Mr. Vajpayee had brought the gadget as “evidence” to prove his point that the police administration in Delhi was “very corrupt.” He said the tapes contained the recording of the conversation which took place when a Central food squad raided a shop and a police party arrested them instead of helping them. The incident had taken place some time ago.

Mr. R. K. Khadilkar, who was then the Health Minister, intervened to recall that a magisterial inquiry had already been ordered into the incident and the police officer concerned had been transferred.

As soon as Mr. Vajpayee displayed the tape recorder, and wanted to play it, several Congress members objected.

Mr. Vayalar Ravi (Cong), on a point of order, asked whether a tape-recorder could be brought into the House.

Mr. Tiwari at first withheld a ruling on the point, but said firmly that he would not allow it to be played.

