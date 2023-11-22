November 22, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST

BOMBAY, Nov. 21.

The Indian Merchants’ Chamber has telegraphed to the Finance Department of the Government of India a strong protest regarding the proposed sale of gold from the Currency Reserve. The Chamber states it is opposed to sound Currency policy and constituted a breach of authoritative pronouncement that India had been put on a Gold Standard. It adds that no responsible Government in any country has ever attempted to make profit out of its Currency Reserve, although the temptation in the case of France and even of Britain is far greater. The Committee are of opinion that the proposed step is not meant in the interest of India, but in the interest of Great Britain in order to prevent a further flow of the world’s gold to India and thereby steady crossrate with America.