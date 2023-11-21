November 21, 2023 12:25 am | Updated November 20, 2023 11:12 pm IST

Tokyo, Nov. 20: Saudi Arabia served an ultimatum on Japan giving it time till Nov. 24 to change its policy towards Israel if it is not to be treated a hostile country in the Arab oil supply cutback programme.

This was reported by Mr. Sohei Mizuno, President of the Arabian Oil Company, to the Japanese Prime Minister, Mr. Kakuei Tanaka, yesterday, when Mr. Mizuno hurried back from meetings with King Feisal of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait Government leaders after attending a meeting of his company’s Board of Directors at Khafji in Saudi Arabia on November 10.

But, in Vienna, the Saudi Arabian Petroleum Minister, Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani expressed doubts about the report. Sheikh Yamani, who is in Vienna for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries Session, said, “I doubt that my Government gave an ultimatum. If I was in your place, I would just disregard this report.”

Asked about his statement yesterday that Japan should break relations with Israel to qualify for exemption from oil cutbacks, he said Japan should “impose some sanctions against the Israelis, which could include diplomatic relations.”

Sheikh Yamani said the Arab oil boycott would be lifted for countries which aid the Arab cause “in a very significant manner.”

Countries could qualify as “friendly” if they provided military assistance to the Arabs or imposed sanctions against Israel, such as breaking diplomatic relations. The Japanese Ambassador to the United States, Mr. Takeshi Yasukawa, yesterday ruled out the possibility of Japan severing diplomatic relations with Israel to secure oil supplies from Arab countries.

