November 21, 2023 12:20 am | Updated November 20, 2023 11:10 pm IST

Lahore, Nov. 20: Two war memorials are to be unveiled at Ferozepore on 3rd December by General Sir William Birdwood G.O.C. Northern command. One memorial is to the officers and men who fell in great war of 20th D.C.O. Infantry (Brownlow’s Punjabis), now 2nd battalion of 14th Punjab regiment, and the other to officers and men of the 19th, 22nd and 24th Punjabis, now 1st, 3rd and 4th Battalions respectively of the 14th Punjab regiment as constituted under post-war reorganisation schemes.

