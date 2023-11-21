HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | War memorials
Premium

November 21, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

Lahore, Nov. 20: Two war memorials are to be unveiled at Ferozepore on 3rd December by General Sir William Birdwood G.O.C. Northern command. One memorial is to the officers and men who fell in great war of 20th D.C.O. Infantry (Brownlow’s Punjabis), now 2nd battalion of 14th Punjab regiment, and the other to officers and men of the 19th, 22nd and 24th Punjabis, now 1st, 3rd and 4th Battalions respectively of the 14th Punjab regiment as constituted under post-war reorganisation schemes.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.