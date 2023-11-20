HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | French offer to assist oil exploration
November 20, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 19: France has offered a special 300-million franc credit (Rs. 57. 5 crores) to India to set up fertilizer plants. The French Finance Minister, Mr. Giscard D’ Estaing, who announced this at a press conference here, said that this credit would be in addition to the normal aid commitments. The French Minister, who had talks with Indian Ministers during the past few days, envisaged increasing co-operation by France in the development effort of India. He said that a joint study group would be set up to review and identify the sectors suitable for Indo-French co-operation. Already France had been co-operating in the fields of fertilizer, petro-chemicals, oil refinery and atomic energy and the French Minister felt that the list could be enlarged. Mr. Giscard D’Estaing said one of the possible new field of co-operation would be oil prosecting in offshore areas. He contemplated joint ventures in this field. There were two major companies, one state-owned and the other State-controlled, which had experience in oil exploration and he expected these companies to send teams to India to discuss the possibilities of their helping in oil exploration. About the credit to fertilizer projects, the French Minister said that this could be availed of by the Indian Government to buy machinery from France for one or two new fertilizer projects.

