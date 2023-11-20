November 20, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

Delhi, Nov. 19: The question of supplying sleepers to railways in India has been engaging the attention of the Government of India for sometime past. At the last session of the Legislative Assembly several non-official members heckled the Government on this question especially as to the procedure adopted in securing sleepers for Indian Railways and the agencies through which these were secured and paid for etc. The Government of India have now deputed Mr. F.W. Allum, lately Chief Engineer, Railway Board, to make an extensive tour in India and Burma to study this question and report to the Government. Mr. Allum left to Delhi last week and Col Cowrie R.E. from the North Western Railways has been appointed Chief Engineer to the Railway Board.

