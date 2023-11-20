HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Purchase of Railway sleepers
Premium

November 20, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST

Delhi, Nov. 19: The question of supplying sleepers to railways in India has been engaging the attention of the Government of India for sometime past. At the last session of the Legislative Assembly several non-official members heckled the Government on this question especially as to the procedure adopted in securing sleepers for Indian Railways and the agencies through which these were secured and paid for etc. The Government of India have now deputed Mr. F.W. Allum, lately Chief Engineer, Railway Board, to make an extensive tour in India and Burma to study this question and report to the Government. Mr. Allum left to Delhi last week and Col Cowrie R.E. from the North Western Railways has been appointed Chief Engineer to the Railway Board.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.