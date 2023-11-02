HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | Mysore State Renamed Karnataka
November 02, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST

Staff Reporter

Bangalore, Nov. 1,

The age-old name, Mysore, slided back into history when the State was rechristened ‘Karnataka’ to-day. Millions of Kannada-speaking people went gay celebrating the occasion. To the deafening cheers of the packed gathering at the Kanteevara Stadium here, the Chief Minister, Mr. D. Devaral Urs, unveiled a granite commemoration tablet inscribing the new name and a map of the State, proclaiming the historic occasion. He also handed to the Governor, Mr. Mohanlal Sukhadia, a silver plaque of the map of Karnataka. As the vast crowd jamming the stands burst into ovation, an Air Force helicopter showered petals and dipped in salute.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary to the Government, Mr. R. J. Rebello, read the Government of India communication on the change in the name of the State.

The new name comes 17 years after the State’s reorganisation and after a long and fierce controversy which had highlighted a sharp division in opinion. Successive Governments had buckled under the weight of the controversy and had discreetly desisted from forcing a decision. The present Chief Minister, who was once himself opposed to the change in name, chose a propitious occasion.

The old name is now confined to the lovely city that has been the abode of the long line of Maharajas of the Wadiyar dynasty that ruled Mysore since the downfall of Tippu.

