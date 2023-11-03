HamberMenu
A hundred years ago | India’s gains
Premium

November 03, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST

London, Nov. 2: The speeches on the Indian issue enables one to visualise what happened in the Imperial Conference. Dr. Sapru did not dare or considered it useless boldly to ask for reversal of the Kenya decision but his attempt to reopen that question by means of a vaguely worded resolution upset the Colonial Secretary who at first insisted on the deletion of all references to Kenya. Dr. Sapru’s refusal despite persistent efforts and possibly backed with the threat of resignation led the British Premier to assert his authority but the Duke of Devonshire has given way only partially and not with particularly a good grace.

