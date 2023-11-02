HamberMenu
A hundred years ago | Indian Tariff Board
Premium

November 02, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST

Steel Interests on Protection

(Reuter’s Special Service)

London, Nov. 1.,

The meeting of the Iron and Steel Merchant Section of the London Chamber of Commerce has adopted a resolution stating that evidence on behalf of the Section and the Indian merchants and indentors interested in exporting steel to India should be tendered at the enquiry of the Indian Tariff Board into the proposed increase in import duty on steel and that no increase in duty is necessary and it would increase the cost of manufactured Iron and Steel goods to the Indian consumer.

