Madras, Nov. 16: The new Rs 1.5-crore computer system at the Indian Institute of Technology, Adyar (Madras), will be a “landmark” in developing advanced and sophisticated computer applications, according to Prof. H.N. Mahabala, Head of the Computer Centre.

The computer system, which will be inaugurated to-morrow by Mr. C. Subramaniam, Union Minister for Industrial Development, Science and Technology, has been acquired under an agreement between the Federal Republic of Germany and India for technical aid to the Madras IIT.

The new computer — an IBM system 370, model 155 — incorporates features which make people working in remote areas to use it simultaneously and also help in indigenous manufacture of computers. This “versatile and most modern” machine will form the nucleus of a regional computer centre, expected to promote development of advanced and sophisticated computer applications and computer-oriented educational and industrial research.