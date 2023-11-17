HamberMenu
A hundred years ago | United States of India
November 17, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST

Speaking at the I.L.P. Summer School at Scalby, Mr. John Scurr said that Labour must pursue a policy in India which would eventually raise her to the status of self-governing dominion with a federal Constitution analogous to that of the United States. India would probably make mistakes, added Mr. Scurr, but she had a right to make mistakes.

Regarding the problem of the dependencies as one largely of white capital versus coloured labour, Mr. Scurr declared against all forms of compulsory labour, and claimed that native production, which has been encouraged in the Gold Coast, to the marked economic advance of that colony, should be encouraged all round.

