November 16, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST

Mombasa, Nov. 15: A drastic immigration bill will be introduced by the end of December. The Governor, adjourning the Council stated both the Legislative Council Amendment Bill and Immigration and Employment Bill will jointly be introduced. The full terms of the Immigration Bill is being sent to the Colonial Office for discussion with the India Office. The draft bill is expected shortly.

The Defence Force Bill has been sent to the Select Committee. Therein service outside the Colony is also included. The Indian member protested against the non-inclusion of Indians.

Mr. Varma asked in the Council to remove the segregation bar from railway carriage, hospitals etc. but the Colonial Secretary replied in the negative. Under the guise of Law and Order, Indians are severely penalised, making the position acute daily. Economic boycott is gradually increasing.

