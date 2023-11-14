November 14, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

Cairo, Nov. 13: The Commander of the U.N. peace-keeping forces in West Asia flew to Tel Aviv to-day to meet Israeli officials on a growing crisis over highway checkpoints that threaten to break down the West Asia ceasefire. Maj. Gen. Ensio Siilvasvuo made the trip after an urgent early morning visit to the scene of a melee yesterday afternoon in which Israeli and Finnish troops engaged in a fist fight triggered by the Finns’ attempt to replace an Israeli checkpoint on the Cairo-Suez highway with one of their own. A U.N. spokesman indicated that the Israelis had refused to give up their own checkpoint on the highway, despite the U.N. forces’ attempt to replace them, as called for by the ceasefire agreement signed on Sunday by Egypt and Israel. Sources in both Egypt and Israel said the controversy over the road was blocking full implementation of the six-point ceasefire agreement and they predicted no progress until the controversy was settled. Earlier, in an effort to find a solution, Maj. Gen. Siilvasvuo, had met the Israeli Defence Minister, Gen. Moshe Dayan, near the Egyptian ceasefire lines. An Israeli officer said there was some pushing and shoving yesterday between the United Nations troops and Israeli soldiers who dismantled a U.N. checkpoint near Suez Town. An Israeli military communique said the checkpoint put up on the Cairo-Suez road, was taken down because it cut off Israeli forces from those west of Suez Town, which Israel claims its troops encircle. The incident, which came just after dusk last night, followed a refusal by the U.N. peacekeeping troops to reopen the road, the communique said.