November 14, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

Pretoria, Nov. 13: An important decision declaring the colour bar repugnant to the general law of the land was delivered at the Supreme Court arising from the application of the Attorney-General for a ruling in the case of a mine manager charged with contravening the mining regulations by permitting a native to take charge of a locomotive. Justice Krause presiding laid down that there was no justification for differentiation and where express statutory provision was absent, it was dangerous to hold that the Governor General had the power to make such regulations.