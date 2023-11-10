HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | Egypt and Israel to sign package deal to-day
Premium

November 10, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST

Washington, Nov. 9: The U.S. Government announced to-day Israel and Egypt have accepted a six-point agreement intended to pave the way for negotiations to reach a permanent settlement in the war-torn West Asia. White House officials released the text of a letter from Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to U.N. Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim listing the six points and saying representatives of the two countries would meet to-morrow to sign the agreement. The text of the agreement, as given in Dr. Kissinger’s letter to Dr. Waldheim, included these points: 1. Egypt and Israel agree to observe scrupulously the ceasefire called by the U.N. Secuity Council. 2. Both sides agree that discussions between them will begin immediately to settle the question of the return to the October 22 positions in the framework of agreement on the disengagement and separation of forces under the auspices of the U.N. 3. The town of Suez will receive daily supplies of food, water and medicine. All wounded civilians in the town of Suez will be evacuated.

