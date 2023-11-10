November 10, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST

Munichjzar, Nov. 9: After dictator Von Kahr had spoken at a large nationalist demonstration in Btrgerbraven beer cellars denouncing Marixst principles, the Fascisti leader Von Hitler entered with six-hundred men and announced the Bavarian Government had been overthrown and added the new Government was in the hands of Ludendorff who was Commander-in-Chief while Von Hitler would his political adviser. Further the ex-chief of Munich police, Von Pochnar, had been appointed administrator and General Von Lossow Minister for Defence. Hitlerite troops then surrounded the Cellars of the Oberland organisation with the Reich colours occupied number of places, particularly open spaces.