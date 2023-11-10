HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Bavarian coup
Premium

November 10, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST

Munichjzar, Nov. 9: After dictator Von Kahr had spoken at a large nationalist demonstration in Btrgerbraven beer cellars denouncing Marixst principles, the Fascisti leader Von Hitler entered with six-hundred men and announced the Bavarian Government had been overthrown and added the new Government was in the hands of Ludendorff who was Commander-in-Chief while Von Hitler would his political adviser. Further the ex-chief of Munich police, Von Pochnar, had been appointed administrator and General Von Lossow Minister for Defence. Hitlerite troops then surrounded the Cellars of the Oberland organisation with the Reich colours occupied number of places, particularly open spaces.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.