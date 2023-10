November 01, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST

Cologne, Nov. 1: Yet another new German currency is shortly appearing, namely, “M. Mark.” It is being circulated on November 1st when the banks are instructed to cancel the last 6 figures on all accounts. Thus the new unit is equivalent to a 1,000,000 marks. The reason added for the change is that the columns of bank books are not large enough to accommodate naughts.