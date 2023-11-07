ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Mr. Lloyd George
Premium

November 07, 2023 01:00 am | Updated November 06, 2023 11:34 pm IST

Leafield (Oxford) Mid. Nov 5: Scenes of great enthusiasm took place on the departure of Mr. Lloyd George from America at the conclusion of a highly successful tour. The “Sunday Times” says he has given the people of the United States and Canada “many intimate glimpses into European realities and has stimulated two things, of which we cannot have too much — Canada’s interest in the Empire and America’s interest in the affairs of Europe.” The “Observer” thinks “Mr. Lloyd George has been bold where boldness was wise — is affirmation of principles and discreet in the voicing of those specific steps over which every nations claims its own jealous jurisdiction.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US