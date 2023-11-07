November 07, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

Leafield (Oxford) Mid. Nov 5: Scenes of great enthusiasm took place on the departure of Mr. Lloyd George from America at the conclusion of a highly successful tour. The “Sunday Times” says he has given the people of the United States and Canada “many intimate glimpses into European realities and has stimulated two things, of which we cannot have too much — Canada’s interest in the Empire and America’s interest in the affairs of Europe.” The “Observer” thinks “Mr. Lloyd George has been bold where boldness was wise — is affirmation of principles and discreet in the voicing of those specific steps over which every nations claims its own jealous jurisdiction.”